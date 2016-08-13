The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Body of missing district chairman discovered in Hanoi
Nguyen Hong Lam had been unaccounted for since leaving his office on the night of December 25.
Possible explosion detected near missing Argentine sub's last known location
The navy did not have enough information to say what the cause of the explosion could have been or whether the ...
Record-holding cats missing, feared dead after fire
The owners are still holding out hope that they might have escaped in time.
November 14, 2017 | 08:47 am GMT+7
Report on MH370 finds 'initially similar' route on pilot's flight simulator
Malaysia continues to investigate plane's whereabouts.
October 04, 2017 | 02:53 pm GMT+7
Australian searchers say fruitless end is 'unacceptable' in final report on MH370 mystery
The disappearance of the Boeing 777 on March 8, 2014, with 239 people on board has become one of the world's greatest aviation mysteries.
October 03, 2017 | 02:00 pm GMT+7
Police seek missing Burundi robotics teens seen at Canadian border
U.S. law enforcement authorities are seeking six teenagers from Burundi who went missing after an academic robotics competition in Washington, D.C. Two of them were spotted ...
July 22, 2017 | 10:41 am GMT+7
S.Korea ore carrier missing in South Atlantic, 22 crew unaccounted
A message last received on Friday by Polaris from a crew member said the ship was taking in water on the port side and was listing rapidly.
April 02, 2017 | 10:35 am GMT+7
Vietnam searches for 3 Indonesians missing in boat incident
They were reportedly trying to anchor a barge severed from their tugboat when rough waters swept the barge away.
March 04, 2017 | 03:02 pm GMT+7
Deadly floods return to central Vietnam
Severe floods are forecast to drench the region this week.
December 05, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7
Helicopter crashes in southern Vietnam during training session
A search and rescue mission is under way for the two pilot trainees and their teacher.
October 18, 2016 | 11:59 am GMT+7
Cambodia's 'jungle woman' returned to Vietnamese father
A "jungle woman" who was discovered scavenging naked by a farmer in Cambodia nine years ago, was reunited with her father in Vietnam.
August 13, 2016 | 06:53 pm GMT+7
2 missing after Vietnamese vessel collides with foreign ship off southern Vietnam
Rescue efforts are underway but the weather is hampering the mission.
August 09, 2016 | 02:18 pm GMT+7
Wing part found in Tanzania is 'highly likely' from MH370
The wing part found in Tanzania is being examined in Australia.
July 29, 2016 | 04:41 pm GMT+7
Indian military transport plane missing in Bay of Bengal
An Indian air force plane carrying 29 military personnel to a remote island chain in the Bay of Bengal went missing.
July 22, 2016 | 04:42 pm GMT+7
'Probable' EgyptAir debris washes up on Israeli beach
Aircraft debris believed to have come from an EgyptAir crash in May has washed up on a beach near Israel.
July 08, 2016 | 03:52 pm GMT+7
