Vietnam Coast Guard homes in on black box of missing CASA plane
A Vietnam Coast Guard commander this morning said search and rescue teams looking for the missing CASA-212-40 patrol plane which went missing on June ...
Debris of Vietnam's crashed search plane found
Vietnam's authorities found debris and a tyre of crashed CASA-212 plane deployed to search for Su-30 fighter jet ...
