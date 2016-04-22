VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag ministry of finance
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

PM: Vietnam targets to control budget deficit, public debt

Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of this year is estimated at 5.46 percent, down from 6.12 percent during the same period ...
 
go to top