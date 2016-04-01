The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Is it a good time for Vietnam to raise value added tax?
If the proposal is approved, Vietnam's VAT rate will be the second highest in Southeast Asia.
Vietnam's top bank BIDV gives in, pays cash dividend to government
The lender wanted to reinvest profits from the year 2015, but the finance ministry demanded cash payouts.
Vietnam’s fuel tax is fair and low, compared to region: finance ministry
Some say local consumers are heavily taxed, but finance officials insist that’s not true.
October 13, 2016 | 03:05 pm GMT+7
Vietnam plans new transfer pricing rules to curb tax fraud
Various agencies are expected to work together to draft a decree and keep the practice in check.
October 05, 2016 | 04:36 pm GMT+7
Foreign insurance firms told to show a premium of $2 bln for a bite at Vietnam's market
Vietnam issues new legal regulation stipulating requirements for foreign insurance firms.
July 14, 2016 | 07:45 am GMT+7
Vietnam considers slashing corporate tax despite soaring budget deficit
While the government is desperate for measures to ease budget deficit, corporate tax rates might actually fall.
July 07, 2016 | 05:19 pm GMT+7
Formosa steel firm puts off operation in Vietnam amid mass fish deaths
The Formosa Plastics Group (FPG), one of Taiwan's leading conglomerates, confirmed Wednesday that a scheduled operating date for its steel mill in Vietnam has been postponed and ...
June 16, 2016 | 10:36 am GMT+7
U.S. $40 billion private equity giant eyes investment opportunities in Vietnam
U.S. global equity firm Warburg Pincus, which manages more than $40 billion in private equity assets, is looking for opportunities to invest in Vietnam’s financial services, ...
April 01, 2016 | 03:45 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter