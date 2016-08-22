VnExpress International
Vietnam aims to double farmers’ income by 2020 in ambitious plan

Living standards will vary from one region to another but farmers will earn an average of $2,020 a year.

Vietnam takes action against seafood firms after EU issues food safety warning

Poisonous chemicals in seafood shipments have left a bad taste in the mouth.
 
