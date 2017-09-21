VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag mindanao
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

UN warns of 'massive' human rights abuses on Philippines' Mindanao

Duterte has called the island a 'flashpoint for trouble' and for atrocities by Islamist and communist rebels.

Islamists lure youngsters in the Philippines with payments, promise of paradise

Teenagers joining ISIS were lured by promises of money, marriage and paradise after death.
 
go to top