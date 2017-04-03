The most read Vietnamese newspaper
migrant workers
South Korea may cease taking Vietnamese laborers as more overstay
More than 16,000 Vietnamese sent to South Korea last year overstayed their work visas.
Landlords hungry for tenants blockade factory in central Vietnam
Buses carrying hundreds of migrant workers to a factory on Wednesday were stopped by angry out-of-pocket locals ...
