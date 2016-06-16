The most read Vietnamese newspaper
migrant worker
New Year hangover cuts into the pockets of Saigon businesses
Some workers have taken three weeks off while the official holiday lasted seven days.
Vietnamese banks race to cash in on surging remittances before Lunar New Year
Many banks see remittances as an attractive business because they generate steady fees and require little capital.
Transport firms prepare for passenger surge over Tet
The Lunar New Year is a rare opportunity for migrant workers to visit their families back home.
December 15, 2016 | 05:11 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's migrant workers denied basic services by red tape
Vietnamese rural migrant workers should be allowed to settle permanently in cities and enjoy the same public facilities and services as those with urban household registrations or ...
June 16, 2016 | 05:37 pm GMT+7
