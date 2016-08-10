VnExpress International
Controversy as Vietnam mulls ban on late-night alcohol sales

A new bill that looks to ban the sales of wine and beer has raised widespread eyebrows.

Get the party started: Hanoi scraps midnight curfew

It will soon be legal to party after midnight in the capital.
 
