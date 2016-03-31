VnExpress International
Vietnamese thirst for overseas travel grows in tandem with expanding economy: Visa

The country's emerging ranks of globetrotters are also forecast to spend bigger on foreign holidays.

Wealthy Vietnamese turn their backs on 'boring' Tet for overseas travel

Droves of families are escaping the usual rigmarole for a more exotic Lunar New Year.

The good, the bad and the ugly: Vietnam's booming after-school tutoring business

'The most harmful side of the tutoring industry is under-qualified tutors.'
April 17, 2017 | 07:00 am GMT+7

Vietnam's middle class projected to double by 2020

Richer consumers will likely pull huge investment inflows into the country.
October 27, 2016 | 01:00 am GMT+7

Move over Mao: Beijing's tomb sweepers preen pampered pets' graves

China celebrates the Qingming tomb-sweeping festival on April 3, with much of the ceremonial ritual of honouring the dead these days not geared towards beloved relatives, but ...
March 31, 2016 | 06:07 pm GMT+7
 
