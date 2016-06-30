VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag mid-end apartments
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Luxury Hanoi apartment sales eclipse low-end transactions in Q2: CBRE

Once a dominant segment in the market, low-end apartments in Hanoi accounted for only 20 percent of total real estate transactions in the second ...
 
go to top