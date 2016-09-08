The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
mid-autumn
Craft villages get busy for Mid-Autumn Festival in Vietnam
Mid-Autumn Festival is coming to town.
Backpackers vs Mooncakes in Vietnam
VnExpress International introduced backpackers to mooncakes. Hilarity ensued.
Road to Mid-Autumn Festival: When the lions pounce
Enter the lions' den to discover the secrets of the beasts that will dance through the streets of Vietnam next week.
September 11, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7
Where to head to this mid-autumn in Hanoi
A guide to the places that shine the brightest under the full moon.
September 10, 2016 | 02:53 pm GMT+7
