Backpackers vs Mooncakes in Vietnam

VnExpress International introduced backpackers to mooncakes. Hilarity ensued.

Road to Mid-Autumn Festival: When the lions pounce

Enter the lions' den to discover the secrets of the beasts that will dance through the streets of Vietnam next week.
September 11, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7

Where to head to this mid-autumn in Hanoi

A guide to the places that shine the brightest under the full moon.
September 10, 2016 | 02:53 pm GMT+7
 
