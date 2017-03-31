Topic Mekong Delta in peril

The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Once thriving floating market gasping for air in Vietnam's Mekong Delta
Plans are in place to revive Nga Bay Market, but critics say it's too late to save the floundering vendors from drowning in a river of bureaucracy.
How climate change, hydropower dams are killing the Mekong Delta
Vietnam is trying to hold back climate change effects before they could take away the entire Mekong Delta.
Vietnamese PM makes $1 billion pledge to tackle climate change in Mekong Delta
The Prime Minister promises to take the best measures to make the Mekong Delta 'remain a rich part of Vietnam.'
September 27, 2017 | 02:49 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s Mekong Delta may be wiped out in 100 years
Officials have warned of a bleak future for the country's rice basket.
September 26, 2017 | 06:12 pm GMT+7
Fearing further erosion, Vietnam’s Mekong Delta residents fight sand exploitation
Locals are in uproar after An Giang announced sand dredging plans to save one commune from sliding into the river at the expense of another.
May 28, 2017 | 02:20 pm GMT+7
New hydropower plants spell disaster for Vietnam's Mekong Delta
The future of over 20 million Mekong residents is at stake.
May 21, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Mekong drug network: Mr X and cartels hooking the region on pills
Impoverished Laos makes for an ideal transit route to the rest of Southeast Asia.
May 08, 2017 | 01:41 pm GMT+7
China's Silk Road threatens the mighty Mekong River
China has planned to blast open more of the river for bigger cargo ships.
May 04, 2017 | 10:41 am GMT+7
Erosion sinks its teeth into Vietnam's Mekong Delta
The devastating mudslide last week may be a sign of things to come.
April 26, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's Mekong Delta residents trembling after river swallows houses
Erosion is ever-increasingly 'deforming' Vietnam's rice basket.
April 25, 2017 | 03:36 pm GMT+7
Vietnam tries to keep its head above water as scientists warn of sinking Mekong Delta
By 2100, half of the Mekong Delta could be swamped by rising sea levels.
March 31, 2017 | 06:30 pm GMT+7
Power-hungry Vietnam may now look to disastrous Lao dam projects
Vietnam’s new interest in buying power from Laos would encourage the latter to plow ahead with its dam-building spree.
September 27, 2016 | 01:14 pm GMT+7
Erosion gobbling up valuable farmland in Vietnam's Mekong Delta
Some of them have been wiped off the face of the map.
August 23, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7
Chinese dams a threat to Lower Mekong River
China refuses to share information about operations at its dams during the dry season.
August 21, 2016 | 04:31 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese farmers indignant as Mekong Delta prays for flood waters to arrive
Chinese hydropower dams on the Mekong River are taking a heavy toll on people living downstream.
August 15, 2016 | 05:53 pm GMT+7
