VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag mega city
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Saudi Arabia announces $500 billion mega-city plan that spans three countries

The Saudi Arabian government says it plans to build a $500 billion mega-city completely powered by renewable energy.

Saigon forecast to become Asia’s second fastest growing economy by 2021: report

Vietnam’s southern metropolis is on track to achieve 8 percent annual growth over the next five years.
 
go to top