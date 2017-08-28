Topic Mass tourism

The most read Vietnamese newspaper
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Mass tourism
Volunteers scour mountain in effort to clear tourist trash in southern Vietnam
'There's no one at the top to clear up after the hikers leave because it's too high.'
Vietnamese firm faces closure for illegal exploitation of World Heritage site
The company ignored multiple written requests by local authorities to stop the construction of a mountain stairway ...
The greatest cave on Earth can't speak, so we need to give it a voice
At 2-5 million years old, Son Doong was born long before humans came to existence. Let it live in harmony with humans.
March 02, 2018 | 08:51 am GMT+7
Vietnam set to build world’s longest zip line in cave kingdom
The line will run 3.5 kilometers across the jungles of Quang Binh Province.
February 07, 2018 | 04:09 pm GMT+7
Vietnam attracts record tourist numbers in 2017 but can't escape bad reputation
Robbery, petty crimes, traffic accidents and service quality continue to scar the country's image.
December 30, 2017 | 09:05 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s beloved Sa Pa might lose itself in tourism race: PM
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said tourism development must not harm Sa Pa’s ‘green jungle or ethnic culture.’
December 07, 2017 | 09:31 am GMT+7
Should Vietnam build a cable car system in its cave kingdom?
We invite readers to debate the pros and cons of a cable car project and mass tourism in Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park.
November 24, 2017 | 02:21 pm GMT+7
To keep visitors coming back to Vietnam, look no further than Asia Pacific
Why obsess with Western visitors when there's a prime tourism market sitting at the country's doorstep?
September 08, 2017 | 07:32 pm GMT+7
Foreign tourists keep flocking to Vietnam, but whether they come back is another story
Poor promotions, unfriendly visa policy and dizzying development at the expense of natural attractions are turning visitors away.
September 04, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Don’t try to ‘improve’ Vietnam's cave system. Learn to appreciate it instead
'When nature is exploited for our comfort and need for instant gratification, we fail to see it for what it is.'
August 30, 2017 | 03:52 pm GMT+7
World's largest caves in Vietnam are not for everybody
'Some day down the line people will realize what has been lost, and by then it will be far too late.'
August 29, 2017 | 10:43 am GMT+7
Cable car plan for cave kingdom a stark reminder of Vietnam’s development mania
'There are serious questions about who benefits - the company which operates the cable car or the local community.'
August 27, 2017 | 07:56 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s PM endorses cable car plan to world famous cave system
The announcement comes on the heels of government assurance that Phong Nha-Ke Bang will be safe from construction until 2030.
August 26, 2017 | 11:54 am GMT+7
Yet another cable car planned in Vietnam, this time through biodiverse national park
A local official claims the system will not harm the environment in a country where construction of cable cars remains controversial.
August 15, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Nature gets steamrollered by Vietnam’s endless pursuit of tourist money
How two controversial projects are a stark reminder that, to some, resorts trump trees.
April 25, 2017 | 09:49 pm GMT+7
