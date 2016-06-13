The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Florida lawmakers pass gun-school safety bill 3 weeks after massacre
The bill allows the arming of some public school employees and raises the legal age for buying rifles.
Corporate partners cut cord with NRA as ground shifts in gun debate
The social media-fueled campaign has led a range of corporations, from a major insurer to three car rental brands, ...
Armed deputy at Florida high school resigns after failing to engage shooter
The shooting reportedly lasted six minutes, and he arrived at the freshman building about 90 seconds after the first shots.
February 23, 2018 | 08:17 am GMT+7
Gun lobby chief slams 'politicization' of Florida school shooting
National Rifle Association chief Wayne LaPierre hit back at what he called 'the shameful politicization of tragedy.'
February 23, 2018 | 07:48 am GMT+7
Trump backs improved background checks on gun buys
Trump is receptive to a proposal that would require more prompt reporting to a national database of offenses that would bar an individual from buying a firearm.
February 20, 2018 | 08:25 am GMT+7
Students plan protests, Washington march, to demand gun control after mass shooting
“We’re the ones who are having shooters come into our classrooms and our spaces.”
February 19, 2018 | 03:40 pm GMT+7
Firearms debate rages as Florida rally coincides with gun show
The shooter 'wouldn’t have harmed that many students with a knife!' says a student survivor.
February 18, 2018 | 06:11 pm GMT+7
FBI admits failure to act on Florida school gunman, draws anger
The FBI said it had received a tip warning that the accused possessed a gun, the desire to kill and the potential to commit a school shooting.
February 17, 2018 | 09:14 am GMT+7
White supremacist-linked teen confesses to Florida shooting
President Donald Trump suggested the root cause of the violence was a crisis of mental health while avoiding any talk of gun curbs.
February 16, 2018 | 09:08 am GMT+7
Trump puts onus on school shooter's behavior
The mass shooting that killed 17 people has reignited questions about America's permissive gun laws.
February 15, 2018 | 08:39 pm GMT+7
17 killed in Florida school shooting by former student: sheriff
The gunman has been identified as a 19-year-old who had been expelled for 'disciplinary reasons.'
February 15, 2018 | 08:23 am GMT+7
Texas church shooting: what we know
Gunman was a 26-year-old atheist and former member of the U.S. air force.
November 07, 2017 | 08:57 am GMT+7
Heavily armed man arrested on way to L.A. gay pride parade
A heavily armed man who said he was heading to a Los Angeles-area pride parade was arrested early on Sunday in nearby Santa Monica, but there was no apparent link with the deadly ...
June 13, 2016 | 09:05 am GMT+7
Orlando reacts to massacre with outpouring of grief, support
Friends and relatives gather in Orlando to grieve the victims of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history as volunteers rush to provide support and other aid.
June 13, 2016 | 08:18 am GMT+7
