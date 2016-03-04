VnExpress International
A quarter of Vietnamese children stunted by poor diets

The World Health Organization has listed Vietnam in the 20 countries with the highest number of stunted children.

Lack of calcium cripples elderly Vietnamese

A diet that relies heavily on protein and lacks calcium causes most Vietnamese people over the age of 70 to suffer ...

Vietnamese people shorter than other Asians

About 25 percent of Vietnamese children - about 1.9 million of them - are on average 10 centimeter shorter than their Asian peers due to malnourishment, government studies ...
March 04, 2016 | 07:39 pm GMT+7
 
