Tag malaria
Thailand battles drug-resistant malaria strains that imperil global campaign

Hard-won gains are at risk from the latest drug-resistant form and currently spreading to Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam.

Vietnam inks deal with Mekong neighbors to put an end to malaria

Drug-resistant strains of the disease still pose a threat to the country, despite the number of related deaths ...

WHO fears complacency as progress against malaria stalls

Malaria infected around 216 million people in 91 countries in 2016, an increase of 5 million cases over the previous year.
November 29, 2017 | 05:06 pm GMT+7

Malaria superbug spreads from Cambodia to southern Vietnam: report

The evolution and transnational spread of the parasite lineage ‘is of international concern.’
September 22, 2017 | 03:47 pm GMT+7

Move over malaria: Mosquitoes carrying Zika, dengue may thrive in warmer Africa

Mosquitoes are the menace, and the risk goes beyond malaria.
September 22, 2017 | 09:01 am GMT+7

Vietnam continues fight against its greatest war-era enemy

Researchers call for a regional solution to the threat of drug-resistant malaria in the region
February 15, 2017 | 05:09 pm GMT+7

A breath test for malaria

Researchers in the United States are developing a breath test for malaria, an innovation that could offer a cost effective alternative to blood tests.
May 13, 2016 | 08:12 am GMT+7
 
