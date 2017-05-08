VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag macron
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Macron urges European unity to face rising China

Macron concluded his state visit to Beijing with several trade deals, and a warning that EU countries should watch out for China. 

In working class Paris suburb, 'Macronomics' falls flat

Macron launches anti-poverty plan after cutting wealth tax as critics say his policies are akin to "trickle-down ...

Wall Street set to rise, Euro gives up some gains as Macron seals French election victory

The euro had been on a rising trend in the days ahead of the election, as investors began to position for a Macron victory.
May 08, 2017 | 09:23 am GMT+7
 
go to top