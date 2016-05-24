The most read Vietnamese newspaper
M&A
Michael Kors to buy luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo for $1.2 billion
Michael Kors has been struggling in recent quarters with declining same-store sales as fewer people visit its shops.
Kraft Heinz bids $143 bln for Unilever in global brand grab
This would be one of the biggest deals ever.
M&A deals in Vietnam's real estate sector forecast to take off in 2017
Foreign developers want to tap into the country's growing economy and population.
January 24, 2017 | 02:45 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's retail market hits $118 billion amid M&A spree
Foreign investors, mainly from Thailand, Japan and South Korea, are attracted by the country's bigger and richer middle class.
January 04, 2017 | 02:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam plans new transfer pricing rules to curb tax fraud
Various agencies are expected to work together to draft a decree and keep the practice in check.
October 05, 2016 | 04:36 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s Kido sells snack business for $90 mln
Foreign confectionary makers are looking to expand in Vietnam through mergers and aquisitions.
August 24, 2016 | 04:40 pm GMT+7
Vietnam emerges as a magnet for foreign direct investment
As usual, foreign investors want to cash in on Vietnam’s low-cost manufacturing.
August 22, 2016 | 02:50 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's M&As to hit a record high of $6bln in 2016
Foreign retailers are flooding into the country as consumer spending is set to grow 47 percent in the next four years.
August 20, 2016 | 03:20 pm GMT+7
Philippine food giant buys Australian snack maker
Worth $460 million, it's the latest big deal in a global shopping spree by Filipino firms.
August 18, 2016 | 10:02 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s rapidly growing retail industry partially offsets economic slowdown
The rising middle class has been attracting foreign retail giants to Vietnam.
August 06, 2016 | 03:25 pm GMT+7
Vinamilk extends global reach with U.S. dairy firm acquisition
Vietnam's largest dairy company Vinamilk has bought out the remaining shares in U.S. dairy and food company Driftwood Dairy after investing an additional $3 million.
May 24, 2016 | 01:32 pm GMT+7
PG Bank, Vietinbank to merge in Q2: Petrolimex
State-controlled Petrolimex plans to complete the merger between its Petrolimex Group Commercial Joint Stock Bank (PG Bank) and Vietnam Bank for Industry and Trade (Vietinbank) in ...
May 16, 2016 | 07:11 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese banks under mounting pressure to adopt technological advancements
Commerical banks in Vietnam have managed to quicken their pace at which they are adopting technologies in recent years, but they remain far behind their global counterparts who ...
May 12, 2016 | 02:46 pm GMT+7
M&As in Vietnam's retail market: Thai corporations the dominant players
Since 2012, Vietnam's retail market has witnessed a boom in mergers and acquisitions with several big moves made by Thai investors.
May 06, 2016 | 04:41 pm GMT+7
Lotte makes expansion plans following Vietnam supermarket success
In 2015, revenue from Lotte Mart's 11 supermarkets in Vietnam increased over 30 percent to VND5 trillion ($225 million), and to keep up this rapid growth, Lotte Mart will open ...
April 21, 2016 | 09:18 pm GMT+7
