Tag luxurious car
"Borrowed" luxury car lands Vietnamese government official in hot water

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has ordered an investigation into a newly-elected delegate of the National Assembly after he was spotted ...

Public outrage after police spend traffic fines on luxury cars

People in southern province of Soc Trang are up in arms following news that local police have used money from ...
 
