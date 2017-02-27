The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
loudspeaker
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Hanoi turns on new smart devices to replace infamous loudspeakers
Is the era of Vietnam's loudspeakers - the 'loa phuong' - finally over?
War-time loudspeakers to continue blaring out across Hanoi despite huge public opposition
'The loudspeakers represent the power of the government. If we let them go, we might lose that.'
Hanoians happy to ditch war-time loudspeakers - survey
In an era of broadband and cable TV, residents say the broadcasts are 'impractical'.
February 27, 2017 | 11:13 am GMT+7
Get Newsletter