Tag loudspeaker
Hanoi turns on new smart devices to replace infamous loudspeakers

Is the era of Vietnam's loudspeakers - the 'loa phuong' - finally over? 

War-time loudspeakers to continue blaring out across Hanoi despite huge public opposition

'The loudspeakers represent the power of the government. If we let them go, we might lose that.'

Hanoians happy to ditch war-time loudspeakers - survey

In an era of broadband and cable TV, residents say the broadcasts are 'impractical'.
February 27, 2017 | 11:13 am GMT+7
 
