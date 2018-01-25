The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
loans
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam orders banks to tighten lending in stock, real estate markets
Lenders should avoid 'risky areas' and instead prioritize the manufacturing sector, the State Bank said.
Vietnam to grant $2.6 billion in loans for high-tech farming
High-tech agriculture will allow the country to compete with others in the future, officials say.