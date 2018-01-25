VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag loans
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam orders banks to tighten lending in stock, real estate markets

Lenders should avoid 'risky areas' and instead prioritize the manufacturing sector, the State Bank said.

Vietnam to grant $2.6 billion in loans for high-tech farming

High-tech agriculture will allow the country to compete with others in the future, officials say.
 
go to top