Tag livestock
Planet-warming methane from livestock underestimated: study

'In many regions, livestock numbers are changing, and breeding has resulted in larger animals with higher intakes of food.'

Australian cattle firms banned from exporting to Vietnam

3 Australian exporters get the axe following brutal images of animal cruelty in Vietnam.

Australia to permanently ban livestock supply to Vietnam's "cruel" slaughterhouses

Any approved slaugherhouses found to commit animal cruelty will be prone to a permanent ban from Australia, said Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council (ALEC) in its media ...
June 22, 2016 | 08:17 am GMT+7

Organic farming takes baby steps to meet growing demand

Organic farming has become more mainstream in recent years as the demand for organic produce continues to rise.
May 16, 2016 | 06:16 pm GMT+7
 
