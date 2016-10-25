VnExpress International
Shipping container converted into library for schoolkids in Vietnam's Mekong Delta

The 40-ft container has been kitted out with books, laptops and air-conditioning in one of the poorest provinces in southern Vietnam. 

Hanoi has a library built from 8,800 plastic bottles

The project hopes to draw attention to the large amount of plastic waste produced by our so-called modern world.

'World's oldest' library to open to public

The al Qarawiyyin library in Morocco, widely believed to be the oldest in the world, is undergoing restoration work before being opened to the public.
