Vietnam orders banks to tighten lending in stock, real estate markets
Lenders should avoid 'risky areas' and instead prioritize the manufacturing sector, the State Bank said.
US slams World Bank lending to rich countries like China
'We think the World Bank can do a better job meeting its commitments to poorer countries.'
HCMC's credit growth hits 4-year high in Jan-Sep
Low interest rates boosted lending to $63 billion in the first nine months.
October 17, 2016 | 03:45 pm GMT+7
Vietnam banks see 2016 credit growth at 21.8 percent: central bank survey
That would be higher than the central bank's target of between 18 and 20 percent for the year, and a sharp rise from last year.
October 11, 2016 | 10:59 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s credit growth up 10.6 percent in first nine months
The credit growth target of 18-20 percent could be difficult to reach this year.
October 07, 2016 | 05:49 pm GMT+7
Vietnam set to charge bank tycoon over $68 million losses
The chairman of private lender Ocean Bank was removed in 2014 after 'serious' lending violations were first uncovered.
October 07, 2016 | 11:55 am GMT+7
Credit growth to reach five-year high in 2016: survey
Vietnam's annual credit growth is expected to quicken to 20.09 percent this year, the fastest pace in five years, said the Monetary Forecast and Statistics Department under the ...
April 07, 2016 | 08:10 am GMT+7
