Tag leave
Why foreign banks are turning tail and pulling out of Vietnam

Foreign banks concerned about poor risk management or faced with fierce competition in Vietnam have been withdrawing their investments.

Maternity leave: How Vietnam compares to neighbors

The ILO believes Vietnam has fairly progressive policies to protect working mothers.
 
