VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Subcriber Now Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag landslides
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

5 killed in overnight downpours across Vietnam's northern mountains

15 others are missing after flash floods and landslides ripped through the country’s northern provinces.

4 dead as severe floods, landslides ravage northern Vietnam

Heavy rains are expected to continue to pound the region on Monday.
 
go to top