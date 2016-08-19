The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
landslide
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Before and after footage of landslide that killed 18 in northern Vietnam
The area around the stunning Hoa Binh Waterfall has been reduced to a disaster zone.
Northern Vietnam left in path of destructive floods due to poor forecasting
A tropical depression has claimed at least 68 lives this week, the deadliest disaster to hit Vietnam in recent ...
Landslides kill 2, injure 7 in Vietnam's northern mountains
A 8-month-old child and her mother perished.
September 04, 2017 | 10:12 am GMT+7
Two dead, one missing as heavy rain, floods hit northern Vietnam
A two-year-old girl was among the victims of flash floods and landslides that have wreaked havoc in the area.
July 06, 2017 | 10:34 am GMT+7
15 dead, over 100 missing in China landslide
No sign of the village could be seen in aerial footage, which showed a grim and grey rock-strewn landscape covering the area where it once existed by a river.
June 25, 2017 | 12:11 am GMT+7
Sri Lanka seeks international help after deadly flooding, landslides kill 122
The disaster has claimed at least 122 lives, and 97 people are still missing.
May 29, 2017 | 08:12 am GMT+7
Watch the shocking moment dozens of houses collapsed into a Vietnamese river
A chain of houses has been swept into the river in An Giang.
April 23, 2017 | 01:17 pm GMT+7
4 killed as landslide buries houses in central Vietnam
The resort town of Nha Trang has been hit by constant downpours since last week and is now also threatened by flooding and erosion.
December 20, 2016 | 09:46 am GMT+7
Severe floods turn houses into islets in central Vietnam
It’s one of the worst natural disasters ever in Quang Binh Province.
October 15, 2016 | 04:24 pm GMT+7
Typhoon Dianmu casualties up to 7
Two are missing and thousands of homes have been damaged.
August 21, 2016 | 09:30 pm GMT+7
Typhoon Dianmu hits northern Vietnam
It makes landfall Friday noon and is likely to trigger flash floods and landslides.
August 19, 2016 | 10:30 am GMT+7
Vietnam issues flood, landslide alert as heavy rain set to lash northern region
Downpour is expected to pound Hanoi mainly on Thursday and Friday.
August 10, 2016 | 09:07 pm GMT+7
Ho Chi Minh City spends VND26 billion to shore up embankments
Vice chairman of HCM City's People’s Council Le Thanh Liem has authorized the construction of an embankment on the Nha Be River in Can Gio district to combat serious erosion.
March 16, 2016 | 04:51 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter