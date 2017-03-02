VnExpress International
Defense lawyer slams Malaysian police over Kim murder probe

Lawyers argued that the women were recruited to take part in what they thought were prank TV shows but were instead tricked into becoming inadvertent ...

US finds North Korea killed Kim brother with VX agent

Kim Jong-Un's older half-brother had once been seen as their father Kim Jong-Il's natural heir.

Vietnamese consular officials advise family of Kim murder suspect

Diplomatic channels seem to be the only way to help Doan Thi Huong escape the death penalty.
March 02, 2017 | 09:16 pm GMT+7
 
