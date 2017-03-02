VnExpress International
Tag khat
Customs officers seize 200kg of illegal chewing herbs at Hanoi airport

The taste for amphetamine-type stimulants is expanding and diversifying in Vietnam. 

Ho Chi Minh City seizes tons of banned narcotic leaves

The leafy stimulant is popular in Somalia, Kenya and Ethiopia.
 
