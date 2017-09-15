The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International
Vietnamese
Tag
News
Cambodia laughs off Washington threats over democracy
At the same time, Cambodia has moved into a closer orbit of China.
Debate stifled in Cambodia as crackdown spreads fear
Western donors influence wanes while China's rises, as the public refrain from talking about politics.
Half of Cambodia's opposition have fled crackdown, MP says
Mu Sochua, an outspoken politician of Cambodia's opposition party, has also fled the country, for fearing of safety.
October 04, 2017 | 05:03 pm GMT+7
Cambodia PM calls on US to withdraw Peace Corps volunteers
Cambodia accused the U.S. of conspiring with opposition party to plot treason.
September 16, 2017 | 10:27 am GMT+7
