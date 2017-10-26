The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence
Former rising political star Dinh La Thang claims the government is responsible for losses amounting to $35 million.
Vietnam’s former oil execs appeal jail terms in landmark corruption case
Dinh La Thang said his 13-year sentence was ‘too harsh’ while the runaway Trinh Xuan Thanh said he did not commit ...
Prosecutors propose life sentence for runaway PetroVietnam exec as landmark trial heats up
His former boss and once rising political star Dinh La Thang faces 14-15 years in jail.
January 11, 2018 | 04:45 pm GMT+7
Former PetroVietnam chief asks to take blame for staff caught up in massive corruption case
Dinh La Thang said he had pushed his staff so hard they had violated protocols.
January 10, 2018 | 06:21 pm GMT+7
Notorious Vietnamese oil exec to stand trial in January: court
The Hanoi's People's Court will hold separate hearings regarding Trinh Xuan Thanh’s alleged violations at PetroVietnam.
December 04, 2017 | 02:48 pm GMT+7
Vietnam fires police investigators after alleged child rape victim kills herself
The two officers had dropped the case, but the teenage girl’s death prompted the suspect’s arrest months later.
November 29, 2017 | 11:46 am GMT+7
Vietnam presses ahead with trial of fugitive oil executive
That will be the latest high-profile trial, scheduled for February 2018 at the latest, to take place as Vietnam's corruption crackdown widens.
November 25, 2017 | 05:37 pm GMT+7
In rare move, Vietnam announces execution date of jilted lover behind family massacre
It is extremely unusual for the country to give the public prior notice of an execution.
November 15, 2017 | 10:45 am GMT+7
12-year 'crackdown' fails to recover vast majority of corrupt money in Vietnam: lawmakers
Failure to recover the money will render Vietnam’s corruption fight 'ineffective', no matter how many convictions are made.
November 06, 2017 | 09:05 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese court orders fresh probe into major cancer drug scam
Prosecutors say the original charges 'did not reflect the true nature of the crime.'
October 30, 2017 | 11:22 am GMT+7
Former Vietnamese lawmaker appeals life sentence in multi-million dollar housing fraud trial
She denies masterminding the scam, saying her sentence is 'too harsh.'
October 28, 2017 | 12:06 pm GMT+7
Vietnam scraps life sentence for bribery, property embezzlement
The crimes will be punishable by up to 20 years in jail when the new law takes effect in 2018.
October 26, 2017 | 12:02 pm GMT+7
Vietnam jails student blogger with 'terrorist' connections for anti-government propaganda
The 24-year-old was convicted of spreading defamatory information with the help of a U.S.-based reactionary group.
October 26, 2017 | 10:24 am GMT+7
Vietnamese, Indonesian suspects wheeled around airport where N.Korean leader's brother killed
The two women were brought back to the scene as part of a visit to retrace the events that unfolded before, during and after Kim Jong Nam's death.
October 24, 2017 | 01:42 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese banking tycoon appeals life sentence following massive graft trial
Ha Van Tham asked the court to reconsider the embezzlement charges he has been convicted of.
October 18, 2017 | 03:07 pm GMT+7
