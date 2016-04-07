VnExpress International
Thai junta leader, backers fuel suspicions of plans to stay in power

A poll in June showed that 53 percent of Thais would like Prayuth Chan-ocha to serve another term.

Thai election won't happen this year, legislator says

But a spokesman for the government said it remained on track for an election this year.

Thai police detain four for opposing junta's draft constitution

Four people have been detained in the latest arrests by authorities.
July 11, 2016 | 02:21 pm GMT+7

Thai PM says won't resign whatever August referendum outcome

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Monday he would not resign if Thais reject a military-backed draft constitution when they vote in a referendum in August.
June 27, 2016 | 03:15 pm GMT+7

Toppled Thai party meets for Thaksin Skype address

Ex-MPs from Thailand's toppled government met Thursday for the first time since a 2014 coup for a Skype address by Thaksin Shinawatra, the self-exiled former premier who sits at ...
April 07, 2016 | 03:54 pm GMT+7

Thai politician charged after criticising general's 'sexist' remark

Former commerce minister Watana Muangsook, a member of the Puea Thai Party that was ousted in a 2014 coup, criticised the junta's deputy leader in a Facebook post over his remarks ...
March 04, 2016 | 01:31 pm GMT+7
 
