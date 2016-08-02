VnExpress International
Tag jungle woman
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Cambodia's 'jungle woman' returned to Vietnamese father

A "jungle woman" who was discovered scavenging naked by a farmer in Cambodia nine years ago, was reunited with her father in Vietnam.

Vietnamese man claims Cambodia's 'jungle woman' as his daughter after seeing Facebook photos

A Vietnamese man has claimed to be the father of a woman who purportedly spent 18 years living in Cambodia’s ...
 
