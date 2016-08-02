The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Cambodia's 'jungle woman' returned to Vietnamese father
A "jungle woman" who was discovered scavenging naked by a farmer in Cambodia nine years ago, was reunited with her father in Vietnam.
Vietnamese man claims Cambodia's 'jungle woman' as his daughter after seeing Facebook photos
A Vietnamese man has claimed to be the father of a woman who purportedly spent 18 years living in Cambodia’s ...