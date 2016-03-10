The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Malta offers 1 million-euro reward to find journalist's killers
Prime Minister Joseph Muscat had told parliament on Wednesday the government would offer a “substantial” reward to anyone with information about the ...
Japanese reporter died after 159 hours of overtime
A Japanese journalist died after working overtime, three days after Japan's upper-house election.
Google unveils new moves to boost struggling news organizations
Google will implement a new policy that will allow publishers more flexibility to regulate subscriptions.
October 02, 2017 | 02:56 pm GMT+7
After filming IS horrors, Raqa activists become war reporters
They write stories on what it's like for civilians to scavenge for food and water, publish footage of air strikes, and commemorate civilians killed in fighting.
September 12, 2017 | 10:09 am GMT+7
Danish submarine inventor in court over journalist's death
Danish prosecutors now plan to ask the Copenhagen district court to extend Madsen's detention, alleging that he murdered 30-year-old Wall and desecrated her body.
September 05, 2017 | 09:51 am GMT+7
Media rides 'Trump Bump' to reach viewers, readers
The Trump administration's combative view of the traditional news media has turned out to be good news for the media.
April 21, 2017 | 09:34 am GMT+7
Washington Post, NY Times win Pulitzers for work on Trump, Putin
The Pulitzer ceremony highlighted the news media's importance to democracy.
April 11, 2017 | 02:48 pm GMT+7
Hanoi reporters assaulted while investigating pollution at slaughterhouse
They were following up reports of illegal polluting which were published in October.
November 07, 2016 | 10:38 am GMT+7
Vietnam's lynch mob mentality raises question over the press' bias
To mark Vietnam's national journalists' day (June 21), VnExpress International introduces some thoughts from one of its very own journalists about media prejudice and the price of ...
June 21, 2016 | 03:51 pm GMT+7
Indian journalist arrested over social media post
An Indian newspaper journalist has been arrested after allegedly posting an "inflammatory" message on social media, police said Thursday.
March 25, 2016 | 11:38 am GMT+7
Blindess no barrier for writer
"I'm a normal person, just like everyone else"
March 10, 2016 | 03:22 pm GMT+7
