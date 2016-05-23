The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Back in the delta, US envoy Kerry meets former foe
In his last trip as U.S. Secretary of State, John Kerry comes back to Vietnam's Mekong Delta, his former battlefield.
In Vietnam, Kerry shows confidence in Trump's Asia-Pacific policy
Outgoing U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said he's confident the next administration would stick to the same ...
John Kerry begins farewell tour to Vietnam as successor talks tough on China
Analysts see little significance in the visit this time. Meanwhile, Trump and his team continue to take a tough line on China.
January 13, 2017 | 02:00 am GMT+7
Nearly 200 nations agree binding deal to cut 'super' greenhouse gases
A quick reduction of HFCs could help slow climate change, avoiding 0.5 degrees Celsius of a projected rise in average temperatures by 2100.
October 15, 2016 | 03:38 pm GMT+7
China asks US to support resumption of talks with Philippines
Wang Yi told Kerry that China and ASEAN had agreed the dispute should be resolved by direct talks with the parties concerned.
July 26, 2016 | 01:54 pm GMT+7
Cambodia blocking ASEAN consensus on S. China Sea: diplomat
Cambodia is China's closest ASEAN ally.
July 23, 2016 | 08:15 pm GMT+7
China warns U.S. on sovereignty ahead of 'South China Sea' ruling
China's foreign minister said that regardless of the tribunal's ruling, China would "firmly safeguard its own territorial sovereignty.
July 07, 2016 | 09:28 am GMT+7
China tells U.S. to play a constructive role in disputed waters
China told the United States on Tuesday that it should play a constructive role in safeguarding peace in the disputed South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea), as U.S. Secretary of ...
June 07, 2016 | 04:34 pm GMT+7
China tells U.S., don't let allies set South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea) policy
The United States should not decide its policy on the South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea) based on what its allies think, and should stick to its promises not to take sides in ...
June 02, 2016 | 11:33 am GMT+7
Fulbright University Vietnam to receive first students this fall
Fulbright University Vietnam (FUV), the first American-style private university in Ho Chi Minh City, will be operational from September this year with a Master in Public Policy.
May 25, 2016 | 10:20 pm GMT+7
Vietnam arms ban lifting is not about China: John Kerry
The U.S. lifting of its lethal arms embargo on Vietnam and President Obama's previous remarks in Hanoi should not be understood that it targets China, U.S Secretary of State John ...
May 24, 2016 | 09:50 pm GMT+7
Vietnam and U.S. have reached a new point of relationship: John Kerry
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said Tuesday the relationship between Vietnam and the United States have reached a new level.
May 24, 2016 | 09:21 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese and Americans are "getting along as human beings": Obama
Vietnamese and American war veterans who "had the courage not only to fight, but, more importantly, had the courage to make peace" have greatly helped to build relations between ...
May 24, 2016 | 02:53 pm GMT+7
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry spotted around Hoan Kiem Lake
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry was spotted at Hoan Kiem Lake answering an interview this evening.
May 23, 2016 | 06:54 pm GMT+7
John Kerry meets Vietnamese people around Hoan Kiem Lake
John Kerry spotted around Hoan Kiem Lake this afternoon and chatted with passer-by.
May 23, 2016 | 08:56 pm GMT+7
