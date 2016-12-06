VnExpress International
Saigon waiter arrested for swiping $26,400 from Japanese customer

He allegedly stole the businessman's credit card details and went on a spending spree back in 2015.

Golden ticket lands Japanese businessman 10-year sentence in Vietnam

The man hired a goldsmith to cast seven solid gold Buddah statues worth nearly $300,000.

Japanese warship makes Vietnam's Cam Ranh port call

The visit aims to bolster ties between Vietnam and Japan in addition to being a vital part of the training course for the naval aviators on board.
April 12, 2017 | 11:17 am GMT+7

Japanese companies mainly positive about doing business in Vietnam

But concerns have been raised about the country's limited supporting industries.
February 15, 2017 | 02:32 pm GMT+7

2 Japanese charged in Vietnam for gold smuggling

They had hoped to make a killing by bringing seven gold statuettes worth $260,000 out of Vietnam.
February 08, 2017 | 07:28 pm GMT+7

5 delicious Japanese(ish) eats conceived in Saigon

In smashing, tweaking and preserving tradition, enterprising chefs gave us something to look forward to in 2017.
January 02, 2017 | 12:19 pm GMT+7

Hanoi police seek charges against Japanese men for gold smuggling

The duo, caught in August this year, has been accused of trying to bring $260,000 worth of gold out of Vietnam.
December 25, 2016 | 02:11 pm GMT+7

Yamamoto Live Concert

A night of classics with a Japanese legend.
December 08, 2016 | 12:00 am GMT+7
 
