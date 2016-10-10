VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag investor
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Opportunities ripe for the taking for investors in Vietnam: report

There are five promising sectors in the country that investors can cash in on now, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers.

VNX Allshare: Is new index a boon for Vietnam's stock market?

The launch of the new benchmark index on Monday feels like the start of a merger between the country's two main ...

Sun Group’s Phu Quoc portfolio grabs Singaporean investors’ attention

Location, price and reputation have sparked a frenzy among Singaporean investors.
October 10, 2016 | 04:20 pm GMT+7
 
go to top