VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
DataSpeaks

Members of the new 13th National Assembly Standing Committee

By Nhu Trang, Ha Phuong   April 6, 2016 | 02:06 pm GMT+7
VnExpress International introduces the full list of 18 deputies of the National Assembly Standing Committee. (click in photos for their detailed biographies). 
 
go to top