VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
DataSpeaks

Ho Chi Minh City's interactive flood map

By VnExpress   October 2, 2016 | 08:10 am GMT+7
Take a look at what HCMC has been doing to prevent floods and what areas to avoid when it rains hard.
 
 
go to top