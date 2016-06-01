VnExpress International
American teacher wants to light incense for Vietnam’s revered general after vulgar comment

Authorities would decide on the punishment for Daniel Hauer based on the amends he is going to make.

American teacher in hot water for disrespecting Vietnam's late revered general

Daniel Hauer's offensive Facebook comment has received a public backlash and he now faces a fine of up to $4,400.

Philippines' Duterte asks head of human rights agency: 'Are you a pedophile?'

Duterte also accused the human rights head of being a spokesman for the opposition party.
September 17, 2017 | 02:02 pm GMT+7

Thailand jails country singer for seven years in royal insult case

Thailand on Wednesday jailed a country singer and political activist for 7-1/2 years, on grounds of insulting the monarchy in a public speech made three years ago.
June 01, 2016 | 03:22 pm GMT+7
 
