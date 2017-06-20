VnExpress International
Tag inmate
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Restaurant gives Colombian inmates a second chance at life

A restaurant run by female inmates in Cartagena has become a popular eatery for locals.

Four foreign inmates escape Indonesian jail through a tunnel

Indonesian police are on the hunt for four foreigners who broke out of a prison on the island of Bali on Sunday.
 
