VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel

Ninh Thuan - sand, sun, sea and scintillating sites

By Tuan Dao, Linh Huong, Van Pham, Ha Phuong   April 18, 2016 | 12:20 pm GMT+7
Sandwiched between world-acclaimed Nha Trang and rising star Mui Ne (Binh Thuan), Ninh Thuan is taking advantage of its location, scorching temperatures and naturally bestowed beauty.
Ninh Thuan - sand, sun, sea and scintillating sites

Photo by Tuan Dao - Linh Huong

Tags: Ninh Thuan Phan Rang Cham Pa Vinh Hy Mui Dinh vinh Tan Hang Rai
 
Read more
10 cafes that give you even more reason to love Da Lat

10 cafes that give you even more reason to love Da Lat

Hanoi's 'banh mi': an unexpected evolution

Hanoi's 'banh mi': an unexpected evolution

No sour grapes for visitors to Ninh Thuan

No sour grapes for visitors to Ninh Thuan

Singapore to scan all travelers’ thumbprints

Singapore to scan all travelers’ thumbprints

A Khmer bazaar at the heart of Saigon

A Khmer bazaar at the heart of Saigon

Angkor style 'che' in Saigon

Angkor style 'che' in Saigon

Photographer’s eye: Washing bad luck away

Photographer’s eye: Washing bad luck away

How does it sound if we spend the night out... on the beach?

How does it sound if we spend the night out... on the beach?

 
go to top