The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
News
What four-wheelers in Vietnam should know to avoid trouble
By
Tien Thanh, Ba Do
August 10, 2016 | 04:34 pm GMT+7
Take notes or at least print this infographic for future reference if you drive a car in Vietnam.
Tags:
fine
car
Vietnam
traffic
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
Your comment
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
Your comment
0
/1000
Read more
Vietnamese student invents smart gloves for the visually impaired
Get the party started: Hanoi scraps midnight curfew
Pokemon farming services sprout in Vietnam
Drug trafficking and commercial fraud rife at Vietnam – Laos border
Pokemon Go player has smartphone snatched in Saigon
Hanoi blames careless planting for uprooted trees in wake of typhoon
Filthy toilets and robberies: Deputy PM names tourism nightmares in Vietnam
Vietnam province reports first case of rare brain infection
Reading:
What four-wheelers in Vietnam should know to avoid trouble
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World