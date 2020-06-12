The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel
Life
Sports
Video
Perspectives
All section
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
News
Timeline of Hanoi's first metro line: a nine-year struggle
By
Viet Chung, Doan Loan
June 12, 2020 | 08:15 pm GMT+7
After breaking ground in 2011 it is still unclear when the much-delayed Cat Linh - Ha Dong Metro line will begin commercial operations.
Related News:
Hanoi second metro to have test run this year
Hanoi metro safety evaluation nears completion
Hanoi second metro line recruits 40 locomotive engineers
Tags:
Hanoi first metro line
Cat Linh Ha Dong
Hanoi metro
metro delay
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
0
/1000
Read more
Seven Vietnamese repatriates bring Covid-19 from Europe
Travel restrictions set to ease between Vietnam, Japan
Vietnam 13th in global Covid-19 recovery ranking
Camera catches man kicking 6-year-old boy in his genitals
Bottled water firm suspended for sourcing from polluted ditch
Iconic soup lands Slovakian Vietnamese on a Forbes map
Seven Kuwait returnees add to Vietnam's Covid-19 tally
Saigon man jailed for molesting five underage girls
Reading:
Timeline of Hanoi's first metro line: a nine-year struggle
|
Go
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives