VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Roadmap of Vietnam's 48 Covid-19 infections

By Tien Thanh   March 14, 2020 | 12:18 pm GMT+7
Most of the 48 active Covid-19 infections in the country are from the U.K, followed by China.

Coronavirus disease 2019

Saigon man is Vietnam's 48th Covid-19 patient

Saigon man is Vietnam's 48th Covid-19 patient

Covid-19 moves: Vietnam suspends entry for Schengen, UK arrivals

Covid-19 moves: Vietnam suspends entry for Schengen, UK arrivals

Vietnam records single day drop of 200 Covid-19 suspects

Vietnam records single day drop of 200 Covid-19 suspects

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Covid-19 coronavirus infection epidemic pandemic
 
Read more
Saigon man is Vietnam's 48th Covid-19 patient

Saigon man is Vietnam's 48th Covid-19 patient

Covid-19 moves: Vietnam suspends entry for Schengen, UK arrivals

Covid-19 moves: Vietnam suspends entry for Schengen, UK arrivals

Vietnam records single day drop of 200 Covid-19 suspects

Vietnam records single day drop of 200 Covid-19 suspects

National carrier to restrict stewardesses’ movements between int’l flights

National carrier to restrict stewardesses’ movements between int’l flights

Hanoi asks bars, karaoke parlors to close over coronavirus fears

Hanoi asks bars, karaoke parlors to close over coronavirus fears

Coronavirus: Vietnam confirms 46th and 47th patients

Coronavirus: Vietnam confirms 46th and 47th patients

Saigon man becomes nation's 45th coronavirus patient

Saigon man becomes nation's 45th coronavirus patient

Hanoi locks down alley after flight attendant tests Covid-19 positive

Hanoi locks down alley after flight attendant tests Covid-19 positive

 
go to top