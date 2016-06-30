The most read Vietnamese newspaper
News
[Infographics] Formosa behind mass fish deaths in central coast of Vietnam
By
Tien Thanh
June 30, 2016 | 05:31 pm GMT+7
Taiwanese Formosa has admitted to be the main cause of mass fish deaths along four central coast provinces of Vietnam. President of Formosa has officially apologized to the Vietnamese people today.
mass fish deaths
Formosa
Taiwan
Vietnam
central coastal
