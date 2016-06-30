VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

[Infographics] Formosa behind mass fish deaths in central coast of Vietnam

By Tien Thanh   June 30, 2016 | 05:31 pm GMT+7
Taiwanese Formosa has admitted to be the main cause of mass fish deaths along four central coast provinces of Vietnam. President of Formosa has officially apologized to the Vietnamese people today.
[Infographics] Formosa behind mass fish deaths in central coast of Vietnam
Tags: mass fish deaths Formosa Taiwan Vietnam central coastal
 
Read more
Four eco-catastrophes that still shock as retold

Four eco-catastrophes that still shock as retold

Teenagers account for 70 percent of secret abortions in Vietnam

Teenagers account for 70 percent of secret abortions in Vietnam

PM orders localities to act on

PM orders localities to act on "hot issues"

Exclusive: Environment Minister on mass fish deaths

Exclusive: Environment Minister on mass fish deaths

Formosa offers $500 mln to compensate Vietnam for catastrophic environmental damage

Formosa offers $500 mln to compensate Vietnam for catastrophic environmental damage

Formosa responsible for mass fish deaths: Vietnamese government

Formosa responsible for mass fish deaths: Vietnamese government

Formosa blames subcontractors for causing mass fish deaths

Formosa blames subcontractors for causing mass fish deaths

Vietnamese fishermen head overseas for work after pollution kills off catch

Vietnamese fishermen head overseas for work after pollution kills off catch

 
go to top