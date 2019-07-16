VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

How Vietnam deals with 70,000 tons of daily waste

By Viet Chung, Gia Chinh   July 16, 2019 | 02:01 pm GMT+7
Vietnam discharges around 70,000 tons of trash every day; not much is sorted and most is buried.
Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese waste garbage trash Hanoi HCMC Ho Chi Minh Saigon environment
 
Read more
Hanoi observatory opens for lunar eclipse viewers

Hanoi observatory opens for lunar eclipse viewers

Vietnam improves its position on Sustainable Development Goals

Vietnam improves its position on Sustainable Development Goals

10,000 Vietnamese at deportation risk in Trump’s crackdown

10,000 Vietnamese at deportation risk in Trump’s crackdown

Over 20 caught using drugs in Saigon karaoke parlor

Over 20 caught using drugs in Saigon karaoke parlor

Russian woman jailed three years for running prostitution ring in Saigon

Russian woman jailed three years for running prostitution ring in Saigon

World renowned Vietnamese mathematician dies at 92

World renowned Vietnamese mathematician dies at 92

Saigon pimp for beauty queens gets five years in jail

Saigon pimp for beauty queens gets five years in jail

Riverbank breach in Mekong Delta sinks five houses

Riverbank breach in Mekong Delta sinks five houses

 
go to top