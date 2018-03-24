The most read Vietnamese newspaper
News
How Saigon's deadliest blaze in 15 years unfolded
March 24, 2018 | 08:21 pm GMT+7
Fire erupted in the basement of the building just after midnight on Friday, killing 13 people. Most of the victims died of smoke inhalation.
Saigon fire
highrise building
Vietnam news
Carina fire
Read more
Ingrained bias prevents female rape victims in Vietnam from seeking justice: UN
Weekly roundup: Saigon's deadliest fire in years, Hanoi traffic mayhem, Vietnamese students among region's smartest and more
Thousands of Vietnamese workers take to highway to protest wage cuts
Charred walls and horror remain from smoky apartment fire that killed 13 Vietnamese
How two security guards saved over 30 residents from HCMC apartment blaze
Woman charged over assasination of Vietnamese Australian lawyer in Sydney
US warship sails near disputed islands in Southeast Asia, officials say
Survivor of deadly Saigon tower blaze: 'We could not breathe'
